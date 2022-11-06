Left Menu

Over 400 veterans participate in Gangtok rally

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 06-11-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 20:05 IST
Over 400 veterans and their families participated in a massive rally organised by the Army's 17 Mountain Division in Gangtok on Sunday.

The aim of the programme was to resolve various issues being faced by the ex-servicemen, an official said.

The programme had stalls of different units, incuding the Sainik Board, Record Office and Army Welfare Placement Organisation, and banks.

The rally provided a joint forum for the veterans and their families to interact with both military and civil agencies and resolve their pending issues, the official said.

GOC of 17 Mountain Division ​Maj Gen Gambhir Singh assured the gathering that the government and the Army were sensitive to their needs, and would take every step to ensure that veterans and their families are cared for.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

