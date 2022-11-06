Over 400 veterans participate in Gangtok rally
- Country:
- India
Over 400 veterans and their families participated in a massive rally organised by the Army's 17 Mountain Division in Gangtok on Sunday.
The aim of the programme was to resolve various issues being faced by the ex-servicemen, an official said.
The programme had stalls of different units, incuding the Sainik Board, Record Office and Army Welfare Placement Organisation, and banks.
The rally provided a joint forum for the veterans and their families to interact with both military and civil agencies and resolve their pending issues, the official said.
GOC of 17 Mountain Division Maj Gen Gambhir Singh assured the gathering that the government and the Army were sensitive to their needs, and would take every step to ensure that veterans and their families are cared for.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Army helicopter sent distress call to ATC before crash in Arunachal: Sources
Arunachal helicopter crash: Search on for fifth Army personnel, probe ordered
Pilots of Army helicopter made 'mayday' call moments before crash
Arunachal helicopter crash: Search on for fifth Army personnel, probe ordered
Toll in Army helicopter crash in Arunachal Pradesh rises to five as body of fifth missing personnel recovered: Defence spokesperson.