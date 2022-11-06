Left Menu

Man wanted in liquor smuggling case in Bihar arrested from Ghaziabad

An alleged liquor smuggler, wanted by the Bihar Police, has been arrested from his apartment here, officials said on Sunday. He had threatened to set the apartment ablaze with himself and family members inside if the police tried to break open the apartment, the official said.Superintendent of Police 1st Nipun Agarwal said two policemen of the Nand Gram police station arrested Singh on Saturday night when he came out of the flat.Swaran Singh owns many buses which ply in Bihar.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 06-11-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 22:20 IST
Man wanted in liquor smuggling case in Bihar arrested from Ghaziabad
  • Country:
  • India

An alleged liquor smuggler, wanted by the Bihar Police, has been arrested from his apartment here, officials said on Sunday. Following the arrest of Swaran Singh, the Bihar police obtained a transit remand for him from a Ghaziabad court, they said.

A team of police officials from Bihar reached a housing society in Rajnagar extension on Friday to nab Singh but could not enter his flat, an official said. He had threatened to set the apartment ablaze with himself and family members inside if the police tried to break open the apartment, the official said.

Superintendent of Police (1st) Nipun Agarwal said two policemen of the Nand Gram police station arrested Singh on Saturday night when he came out of the flat.

Swaran Singh owns many buses which ply in Bihar. Recently one of his buses was seized by the Bihar police and found liquor being smuggled in it by storing those inside a hidden box, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; In Spain's La Rioja, old vines could future-proof wine against climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations from review board

Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations ...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; Pfizer/BioNTech Omicron shot shows strong response after a month and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global
4
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022