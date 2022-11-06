Man wanted in liquor smuggling case in Bihar arrested from Ghaziabad

An alleged liquor smuggler, wanted by the Bihar Police, has been arrested from his apartment here, officials said on Sunday. Following the arrest of Swaran Singh, the Bihar police obtained a transit remand for him from a Ghaziabad court, they said.

A team of police officials from Bihar reached a housing society in Rajnagar extension on Friday to nab Singh but could not enter his flat, an official said. He had threatened to set the apartment ablaze with himself and family members inside if the police tried to break open the apartment, the official said.

Superintendent of Police (1st) Nipun Agarwal said two policemen of the Nand Gram police station arrested Singh on Saturday night when he came out of the flat.

Swaran Singh owns many buses which ply in Bihar. Recently one of his buses was seized by the Bihar police and found liquor being smuggled in it by storing those inside a hidden box, the police said.

