Left Menu

Imran Khan committing 'treason' against Pakistan: Interior Minister Sanaullah

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 07-11-2022 11:15 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 11:11 IST
Imran Khan committing 'treason' against Pakistan: Interior Minister Sanaullah
Rana Sanaullah Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has accused Imran Khan of ''committing the crime of treason against the state,'' and exhorted institutions like the judiciary to stand up against the former premier's ''wretched agenda.'' Speaking during Geo News' program ''Naya Pakistan'' on Sunday, Sanaullah said, ''Khan only has one demand: he wants to be adopted by the institutions to make him sit on the prime minister's chair.'' ''Institutions, government, Parliament, and the judiciary should stand against his wretched agenda,'' he said, adding that Khan will never be successful in his agenda against the country and the nation.

Sanaullah accused the 70-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief of ''committing the crime of treason against the state,'' the report said.

The minister said the cricketer-turned-politician should avoid talking about something if it isn't true, but he does so because it ''strengthens his political agenda'', it said.

Sanaullah reiterated that Khan wants to make the Pakistan Army chief's appointment controversial while maintaining that Khan ''doesn't even care about his self-respect,'' it said.

Responding to a question about the delay in lodging the FIR, the minister said there would be obstacles if you wanted to lodge a case against the state.

"The police have the right to refuse if a fraudster wants to register a case for his [certain] purposes," he added.

Khan, who underwent surgery for bullet injuries, was discharged from the hospital on Sunday and moved to his private residence in the city, hospital officials said.

Khan suffered bullet injuries in the right leg on Thursday when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others mounting on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area of Punjab province, where he was leading a protest march against the Shehbaz Sharif government.

He underwent surgery for bullet injuries at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital owned by his charitable organisation.

Addressing a press conference from the hospital on Sunday, Khan said the long march would resume on Tuesday from the point in Wazirabad where 11 people including himself were shot at.

Khan, who was ousted as prime minister in April this year after a no-confidence motion was passed in the National Assembly, is seeking fresh general elections in Pakistan.

However, the federal government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is opposed to holding elections now.

The term of the current National Assembly will end in August 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehringer say Jardiance slows kidney disease progression in trial and more

Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehrin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022