TTP commander killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

A TTP commander was killed in a search operation by Pakistani security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan on Monday, officials said.

The militant identified as Liaqat was involved in several attacks in Peshawar and surrounding areas, they said.

He was a commander of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), they said.

Liaqat was killed during a search operation in the Jamrud tehsil of Khyber tribal district.

During the search operation, helicopters of the counter-terrorism department also shelled suspected militant hideouts. Local officials from the area said a security official succumbed to injuries and an officer was injured during the operation.

