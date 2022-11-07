Climate activists who glued themselves to Goya frames in Madrid released from custody - court
Updated: 07-11-2022
Four people who were detained after two climate activists glued their hands on the frames of two iconic paintings by Francisco de Goya at Madrid's Prado Museum to protest global warming have been released from custody, a Spanish court said on Monday.
The four remain under investigation for alleged crimes against the historical-artistic heritage.
