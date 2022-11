New Swedish govt raises spending by $3.7 bln in first budget

Sweden's new right-wing government will raise spending by around 40.4 billion Swedish crowns ($3.71 billion) in 2023, it said on Tuesday, in an outline of its first budget since winning a general election in September.

The budget's main measures were a cut in fuel taxes and more money for defence, the police and welfare. ($1 = 10.8908 Swedish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)