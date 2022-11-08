China says unaware of reports about Xi's Saudi Arabia visit
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-11-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 13:36 IST
A spokesman for China's foreign ministry said he was not aware of reports of President Xi Jinping's planned visit to Saudi Arabia, when asked about it at a regular news briefing on Tuesday.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that Xi was planning the visit before the end of the year, citing people familiar with the trip preparations.
