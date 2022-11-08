KOLKATA FOODGRAIN PRICES 2 LAST

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-11-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 15:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

WHOLE GRAIN : Quotations are in Rs./quintal Gram :5700.00-6650.00 Moong : 8200.00-9000.00 Masoor :6800.00-8100.00 Arhar :7400.00-8500.00 Matar :6250.00-7150.00 Urad :6100.00-6300.00 Moth :7600.00-8400.00 Barley :3000.00-4200.00 Jawar :2900.00-3600.00 Bajra :2900.00-3400.00 Makai(Bihar) :2800.00-3100.00 Makai(A.P) : Unquoted Popcorn :4600.00-5600.00 ---- OTHER COMMODITIES: Atta :3300.00-3350.00 Maida :3250.00-3300.00 Suji :3450.00-3500.00 Matar Besan :5100.00-5150.00 ---- POTATOES : Chandramukhi :Rs.1050.00 Per 50 Kg.

Jyoti :Rs.800.00 Per 50 Kg.

Super :Rs.700.00 Per 50 Kg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

