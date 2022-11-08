Left Menu

J&K: 2 smugglers arrested, 27 kg of poppy seized in Udhampur

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-11-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 18:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Two inter-state narcotic smugglers were arrested and 27 kg of poppy was seized from them in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Tuesday, officials said.

A police team intercepted a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Jakhani chowk, they said.

Upon its search, 27 kg of poppy packed in three plastic bags, which was being smuggled from Kashmir to Punjab, was seized, they said.

The driver of the truck Sukhdev Singh and his associate Harpreet Singh, both hailing from Kapurthala, Punjab, were arrested, they said.

