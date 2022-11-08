Left Menu

Body of elderly woman found at her Delhi house

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 22:35 IST
A body of a 75-year-old woman was found at her house in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased, Kulwant Kaur, lived alone in her house, they said. According to the police, the victim's sister-in-law, who lives with her family on the second floor of the same building, said she was alerted by their domestic help who found the elderly woman unconscious in her room. The woman was shifted to the National Hearts Institute, East of Kailash, where she was declared brought dead, police said.

The gate of the house and the lock were not found broken. Further enquiry is in progress, a senior police officer said.

Deceased has three married daughters in her family, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

