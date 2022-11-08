Tourism Dept issues notices to unregistered hotels in Goa

The Goa Tourism Department has issued notices to several hotels under relevant sections of the Goa Registration of Tourist Trade Act for their failure to register with the department.

In a press statement, the department named these hotels and warned of stringent action if they failed to register themselves immediately.

“The punishment includes fine of Rs one lakh, and may result in disconnection of water and electricity, connection and sealing of the hotel premises,” it said.

The Department has also empowered police to take action in these matters, it said.

