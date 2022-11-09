U.S. cyber official says not seen evidence of foreign influence in midterm election

A senior U.S. cybersecurity official said on Tuesday the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) had not seen any evidence of foreign influence in the ongoing congressional election.

The CISA official, who briefed journalists on condition of anonymity halfway into the first day of voting, said the agency had also not seen any specific or credible threat to disrupt election infrastructure.

