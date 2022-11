Tesla Inc: * ELON MUSK SELLS TESLA SHARES - FILING

* ELON MUSK SELLS 19.5 MILLION TESLA SHARES - SEC FILING * ELON MUSK SELLS TESLA SHARES WORTH $3.95 BILLION - SEC FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)