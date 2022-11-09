COP27: Russia committed to climate targets despite sanctions - TASS cites Putin's climate envoy

Russia's climate envoy said on Wednesday the country remains committed to meeting its climate commitments despite the imposition of Western sanctions, TASS news agency reported.

Ruslan Edelgeriev, President Vladimir Putin's climate envoy, said the country could hit its target to be carbon neutral earlier than the current date of 2060 if sanctions on Russia were relaxed, TASS reported.

