COP27: Russia committed to climate targets despite sanctions - TASS cites Putin's climate envoy
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-11-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 14:43 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's climate envoy said on Wednesday the country remains committed to meeting its climate commitments despite the imposition of Western sanctions, TASS news agency reported.
Ruslan Edelgeriev, President Vladimir Putin's climate envoy, said the country could hit its target to be carbon neutral earlier than the current date of 2060 if sanctions on Russia were relaxed, TASS reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- TASS news agency
- Vladimir Putin
- TASS
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia-Ukraine war latest news: Moscow takes 'dirty bomb' claim to U.N. Security Council
Scholz: Drone attacks on Ukraine are sign of Russia's desperation
What are the "dirty bombs" that Russia claims Ukraine will use?
WRAPUP 2-Russia brings Ukraine 'dirty bomb' warning to U.N. as its evacuates Kherson
WRAPUP 2-Russia brings Ukraine 'dirty bomb' warning to U.N. as it evacuates Kherson