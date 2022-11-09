NZ post 152/4 against Pakistan in T20 world Cup semifinal
PTI | Sydney | Updated: 09-11-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 15:27 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Batting first, New Zealand posted 152 for 4 against Pakistan in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.
Daryl Mitchell hit an unbeaten 34-ball 53, while skipper Kane Williamson made 46 off 42 balls. For Pakistan, pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi grabbed two wickets, while Mohammad Nawaz took one.
Brief Scores: New Zealand: 152 for 4 in 20 overs (Kane Williamson 46, Daryl Mitchell 53 not out; Shaheen Afridi 2/24).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
