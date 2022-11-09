Hungary: Finland and Sweden 'can count on us' in NATO bid
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 09-11-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 16:06 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary's parliament will discuss the ratification of Sweden and Finland's accession to NATO during its autumn session after a series of EU-related bills have been passed, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Wednesday.
"Finland and Sweden are our allies and they can count on us," Gergely Gulyas told a briefing. Hungary and Turkey are the only members of the alliance who have not cleared the accession.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New York gubernatorial debate expected to focus on crime as race tightens
‘Haitians are coming together to tackle the cholera crisis’: A UN Resident Coordinator Blog
At UNSC meet on Syria, India attaches importance to non-discriminatory implementation of chemical weapons convention
Crime dominates New York gubernatorial election debate as race tightens
Far-right Sweden Democrats not welcome at Nobel banquet - foundation