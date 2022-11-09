Left Menu

Hungary: Finland and Sweden 'can count on us' in NATO bid

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 09-11-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 16:06 IST
Gergely Gulyas Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary's parliament will discuss the ratification of Sweden and Finland's accession to NATO during its autumn session after a series of EU-related bills have been passed, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Wednesday.

"Finland and Sweden are our allies and they can count on us," Gergely Gulyas told a briefing. Hungary and Turkey are the only members of the alliance who have not cleared the accession.

