Goa Police to accept complaints online soon: CM

Goa Police will soon start receiving complaints online, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

A dedicated mobile phone app will be launched for this purpose, he said. People should be able to register complaints sitting at home which will help curb the crime rate, Sawant said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a police outpost at Betim near here in the presence of local MLA Kedar Naik and state Director General of Police Jaspal Singh. For filing a complaint online, a person will need to provide identity proof which will prevent the registration of bogus cases, the chief minister said.

He also complimented the state police for its crime detection rate of 94 per cent which is the best in the country.

People should be alert about the new techniques used by conmen, Sawant said.

