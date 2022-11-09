UN chief Guterres supportive of U.S. carbon initiative, says Kerry
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres was supportive of a U.S.-led carbon market initiative provided there were safeguards to it.
The two met earlier on Wednesday at COP27 in Egypt.
