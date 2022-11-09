Bangladesh sought IMF loan to prevent economic crisis, says minister
Bangladesh's finance minister said on Wednesday the country had sought an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan to ensure economic instability does not escalate into a crisis.
The IMF provisionally agreed a $4.5-billion support programme on Wednesday for Bangladesh, hit by inflation and dwindling reserves of foreign exchange, making it the third South Asian nation to secure a bailout.
