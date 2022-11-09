Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on tight race for control of Congress

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 20:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as investors tracked the results from a tightly contested midterm election in expectation of a divided Congress that would make it harder for the passage of drastic policy changes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 156.36 points, or 0.47%, at the open to 33,004.47.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 17.17 points, or 0.45%, at 3,810.94, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 87.75 points, or 0.83%, to 10,528.45 at the opening bell.

Also Read: CPI(M), Congress lash out at Kerala Governor for seeking action against Finance Minister

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

