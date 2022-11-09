HC asks Delhi Police to file report on probe, forensic analysis in murder case

The Delhi High Court has directed the police to file a status report on its investigation, along with forensic analysis results, into the murder of a 25-year-old man on a plea seeking transfer of the probe to the CBI.

The high court, which was hearing a petition filed by the victim's father seeking transfer of the investigation from the Delhi Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), granted four weeks to the police to file the status report as well as a report detailing the investigation carried out.

Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the police on the petition and also asked the counsel for the police to send a copy of the victim's post-mortem report along with the nature of injuries suffered by the deceased to a forensic laboratory for their analysis.

''The status report shall also contain the forensic analysis results and must indicate the action taken on the messages received by the sisters of the deceased,'' the high court said, adding that the status report shall be filed under the signature of Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The court listed the matter for further hearing in February next year.

Advocate Amit Kumar, representing the father of deceased, claimed that the investigation in the case was not being done properly.

He said it was a case where the petitioner's son was found dead under suspicious circumstances.

According to the family, Rohit had gone to meet his friend on July 17 after which he did not return home and was later found dead in Sector 8, Rohini, near a friend's house.

The plea claimed that Rohit's friend kept on telling lies and misleading the family, despite the fact that in the CCTV footage he was seen with the victim.

It also alleged that the victim was getting threatening messages from the family members of his girlfriend who were against their relationship.

The family sought transfer of the investigation from the Delhi Police to the CBI, claiming that the probe was not being carried out by the police properly and it was shielding the culprits to save them.

The petition said even after three months of the incident, no arrest has been made in the case and no investigation has been done regarding the fear, pain and danger expressed by the victim in his WhatApp chats with his friend before the incident.

''The local police is pre-determined to convert the present case of murder into a case of accidental fall from fourth floor,'' it claimed, adding the earlier report filed by the police reflects its motivated and insensitive approach in the probe.

