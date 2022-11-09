Left Menu

Cash for PIL: Jharkhand HC grants bail to advocate Rajiv Kumar

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 09-11-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 23:36 IST
Cash for PIL: Jharkhand HC grants bail to advocate Rajiv Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday granted bail to advocate Rajiv Kumar, who was booked by the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly possessing unaccounted cash.

Rajiv Kumar, a practicing lawyer of the high court, was held in July in Kolkata with Rs 50 lakh in possession after a complaint was registered against him at Hare Street police station there by businessman Amit Agarwal.

Agarwal alleged that Kumar demanded money for softening his stand in a public interest litigation filed against him before the Jharkhand High Court.

The accused, who had earlier secured bail from a court in Calcutta, is currently lodged in Birsa Munda jail in Ranchi.

He will be released on bail soon, the counsel said.

The court of Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi granted him bail after perusing documents pertaining to the case and hearing arguments of both sides, Nilesh Kumar stated.

The counsel also claimed that Rajiv Kumar was a ''victim'' of a larger conspiracy.

Rajiv Kumar has been the counsel for one Shiv Shankar Sharma who filed PIL against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, seeking probe into a mining lease case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Lawsuit claiming Skittles are unfit to eat is dismissed; Novavax cuts full-year revenue forecast again amid weak demand and more

Health News Roundup: Lawsuit claiming Skittles are unfit to eat is dismissed...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022