Left Menu

What to watch on Thursday at COP27

Outside of the conference, the condition of jailed Egyptian-British hunger striker Alaa Abd el-Fattah was unknown as of Wednesday night, after his family pressed for information and the U.N. human rights chief warned that his life was in great danger. Supporters have urged COP27 attendees on Thursday to join in a "white out" - with everyone wearing white to show solidarity with Egyptian prisoners.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2022 06:30 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 06:30 IST
What to watch on Thursday at COP27

At the U.N. climate conference on Thursday, delegations are expected to be in closed-door negotiations over the details of this year's COP27 agenda. The summit's main stage opens for panel discussions and presentations by business leaders, civil society members, scientists and students.

The day features twin themes - "science" and "youth". A key report by the independent organization Climate Action Tracker is also expected, assessing progress made so far toward achieving the world's climate goals of keeping global warming in check.

And more business announcements and bilateral deals could be revealed. Outside of the conference, the condition of jailed Egyptian-British hunger striker Alaa Abd el-Fattah was unknown as of Wednesday night, after his family pressed for information and the U.N. human rights chief warned that his life was in great danger.

Supporters have urged COP27 attendees on Thursday to join in a "white out" - with everyone wearing white to show solidarity with Egyptian prisoners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Lawsuit claiming Skittles are unfit to eat is dismissed; Novavax cuts full-year revenue forecast again amid weak demand and more

Health News Roundup: Lawsuit claiming Skittles are unfit to eat is dismissed...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022