Transparency International seeks probe of Madagascar's lychee market
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-11-2022 11:46 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 11:36 IST
- Country:
- France
Transparency International has called for an investigation of possible criminal actions in Madagascar's lychee trade, the anti-corruption group said on Thursday.
The group has sent submissions to the office of France's national financial prosecutor and Madagascar's anti-graft court, it added in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Transparency International
- Madagascar
Advertisement