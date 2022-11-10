Left Menu

Court reserves order on bail of actor Jacqueline Fernandez till Friday

The court will hear arguments on the charge on November 24.The court had on September 26 granted interim bail to the actor on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
A Delhi court will pronounce on Friday its order on whether to grant regular bail to actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. Special Judge Shailendra Malik, who had earlier granted Fernandez interim bail, reserved the order for Friday after hearing arguments from lawyers appearing for the actror as well as the ED.

The court will hear arguments on the charge on November 24.

The court had on September 26 granted interim bail to the actor on a personal bond of Rs 50,000. The court had on August 31 taken cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and asked Fernandez to appear before the court. Fernandez, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, has been named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet. The ED's earlier charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet did not mention her as an accused. The documents, however, had mentioned the details of the statements recorded by Fernandez and fellow actor Nora Fatehi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

