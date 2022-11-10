Left Menu

Tourism ministry to host event in Aizawl from Nov 17-19

The Ministry of Tourism on Thursday said it will host International Tourism Mart in Aizawl next week to highlight the tourism potential of the northeast region.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 13:47 IST
Tourism ministry to host event in Aizawl from Nov 17-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Tourism on Thursday said it will host 'International Tourism Mart' in Aizawl next week to highlight the tourism potential of the northeast region. The ministry tweeted to inform about the upcoming event in the northeastern state. ''The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India is organising International Tourism Mart from November 17-19 at Aizawl, Mizoram highlighting the tourism potential of the northeast region in India," the ministry tweeted.

The event has been planned to facilitate interaction between buyers, sellers, media, government agencies, and other stakeholders, it said in another tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022