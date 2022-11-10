Tourism ministry to host event in Aizawl from Nov 17-19
The Ministry of Tourism on Thursday said it will host International Tourism Mart in Aizawl next week to highlight the tourism potential of the northeast region.
The Ministry of Tourism on Thursday said it will host 'International Tourism Mart' in Aizawl next week to highlight the tourism potential of the northeast region. The ministry tweeted to inform about the upcoming event in the northeastern state. ''The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India is organising International Tourism Mart from November 17-19 at Aizawl, Mizoram highlighting the tourism potential of the northeast region in India," the ministry tweeted.
The event has been planned to facilitate interaction between buyers, sellers, media, government agencies, and other stakeholders, it said in another tweet.
