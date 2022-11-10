Left Menu

Four arrested for thrashing village head over old enmity in UP's Ballia

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 10-11-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 15:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A village head was beaten up by four people over an old enmity here, police said on Thursday.

The purported video of the incident also surfaced on the internet in which four people including a woman were seen thrashing Kamlavati Devi, the village head of Sagarpali in the district's Fefna area.

The incident that occurred on Wednesday was a fallout of an old enmity due to village head elections, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ashok Mishra said An FIR has been registered and the four accused have been arrested, he said, further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

