Left Menu

Democrat lawmaker Castor says Republicans want to nix climate committee

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 17:20 IST
Democrat lawmaker Castor says Republicans want to nix climate committee

If Republicans take control of the U.S. House of Representatives they are likely to "nix" the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, the committee's chair Democratic Representative Kathy Castor said on Thursday at the COP27 climate summit.

Speaking on the same panel, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats and Republicans in the House of Representatives would have to work together on climate issues, and criticised lawmakers who disagree global warming is a real problem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022