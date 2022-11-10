Democrat lawmaker Castor says Republicans want to nix climate committee
If Republicans take control of the U.S. House of Representatives they are likely to "nix" the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, the committee's chair Democratic Representative Kathy Castor said on Thursday at the COP27 climate summit.
Speaking on the same panel, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats and Republicans in the House of Representatives would have to work together on climate issues, and criticised lawmakers who disagree global warming is a real problem.
