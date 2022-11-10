NDMC to organise its next Suvidha Camp at NDMC Convention Centre on Saturday:Officials

The NDMC on Saturday will organise a Suvidha camp to hear people’s complaints and suggestions about civic services in localities under its jurisdiction, officials said.

The Suvidha camp helpdesks of the various departments will aim to redress the grievances of service users, employees, RWAs, MTAs, and residents of NDMC, they said.

The camp will be held from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm on the second Saturday of every month at NDMC Convention Centre and on the fourth Saturday of every month at RWAs centres, the authority said in a statement.

According to a statement, the camp will address complaints related to new electricity connection and disconnection, load enhancement and reduction, name change and transfer, property tax, and birth and death certificate. The civic authority will also hear matters concerning its serving and retired employees, water logging, sanitation, waste disposal, road repairs, widow pension, old age pension, handicapped pension, booking of Barat Ghar and parks, and any other services offered by NDMC.

The New Delhi Municipal Council, or NDMC, has also launched a ‘Jan Suvidha Portal’ for a virtual lodging of complaints of their residents.

The portal can be used for lodging the complaints, their tracking, and for giving feedback on the whole process, the statement added.

