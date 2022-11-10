Our high commission extending assistance to affected Indians: MEA on Male fire incident

Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid on Thursday spoke to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and conveyed condolences of the government and people of Maldives over the death of a number of Indians in a major fire in capital Male.

In the phone conversation, Shahid informed Jaishankar that a full investigation has been ordered into the incident that killed at least 10 people.

The fire broke out in the M Nirufehi area near the Maaveyo Mosque in Male.

''Received a call from FM @abdulla_shahid expressing condolences and assuring full support. High Commission is closely working with Maldivian authorities on this matter,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

In another tweet, he said: ''Deeply grieved by the tragic loss of lives in a fire incident in Male today. Full details regarding Indians being ascertained by the High Commission who are contacting affected families.'' The Maldivian foreign minister said he also spoke to his Bangladesh counterpart.

''Spoke to EAM of #India @DrSJaishankar & FM of #Bangladesh Dr A.K.Abdul Momen and conveyed condolences of the Government & people of Maldives, to the families of the deceased in the fire incident in Male last night. Informed that a full investigation is under-way,'' Shahid tweeted.

Separately, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi described the incident as ''tragic''.

He said the Indian high commission in Male is extending all possible assistance to the affected Indians and their families.

''Our high commission there has clarified that local authorities have indicated that at least 10 bodies have been found. Local authorities are engaged in identifying the bodies,'' Bagchi said.

He was replying to a question on the incident during his weekly media briefing.

''Our high commission is in close contact with the Maldivian authorities at various levels. Our high commission is extending all possible assistance to the affected Indians and their families. They have also opened a helpline,'' Bagchi said.

''It is a very unfortunate development. Till such time we are able to identify the bodies as Indian citizens, I would not like to comment or confirm how many have passed away,'' he said.

According to reports, eight Indians were among 10 people who died in the fire.

''We would rather wait for our high commissioner and local authorities to give a clearer indication of how many of these 10 are Indian citizens. The Maldivian government has announced a thorough investigation into it. Let's wait for the details of that,'' Bagchi said.

He said the fire broke out in a residential building for foreign workers.

''Some versions say that there was a garage near-by the building. We are looking at the details. This building housed foreign workers including Indian citizens,'' Bagchi said.

