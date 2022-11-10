J-K and Ladakh were and will always be India's integral and inalienable part: Tushar Mehta

India on Thursday firmly told Pakistan that the entire Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh were and will always be its integral and inalienable part and said that after the constitutional changes in 2019, the people of the region are now able to realise their full potential as in other parts of the country. Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta made the remarks at the 41st Session of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group which is being held from November 7-18 at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) here.

''The entire Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh were and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India,'' he said, responding to the Pakistani representative's intervention.

''After the constitutional changes and reorganisation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, the people of the region are now able to realise their full potential as in other parts of the country. Despite the continued threat of cross border terrorism, the security situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir since August 2019,'' said Mehta, who is leading the Indian delegation at the meeting.

India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.

Mehta said that the government of India has taken several steps for all round development of Jammu and Kashmir, including restoration of democracy at the grassroot levels, good governance, unprecedented development of infrastructure, tourism and trade.

''This year, Jammu and Kashmir has already received over 16 million tourists, the highest ever so far,'' he added.

