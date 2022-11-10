Mexico president confirms nomination of central banker Esquivel for IDB chief
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 10-11-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 21:42 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed Thursday the nomination of Bank of Mexico Deputy Governor Gerardo Esquivel for the presidency of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Latin America's main lending arm.
Lopez Obrador said Esquivel's candidacy has the possibility to triumph, in comments at a regular news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Final Mexican state approves same-sex marriage
Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Mexican Grand Prix
Motor racing-Russell leads Mercedes one-two in final Mexican practice
Motor racing-Leclerc crashes in second Mexican practice
Motor racing-Sainz leads Ferrari one-two in first Mexican practice