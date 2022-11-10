Narcotic smuggler arrested, 100 kg poppy seized in JK

A narcotic smuggler was arrested and 100 kilograms of poppy was seized from his vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Thursday, officials said.

On a tip-off, a police team intercepted a four-wheeler at Raya Morh in Vijaypur belt for searching, they said.

Police recovered 100 kgs of poppy, which was concealed in a fabricated cavity inside the vehicle, they said.

The driver of the vehicle identified as Shahwaz of Rajouri has been arrested, however, his associate namely Rakesh Kumar managed to escape from the spot, they said.

The contraband item along with the vehicle was seized on the spot.

A case has been registered at Vijaypur police station and an investigation has been initiated, they added.

