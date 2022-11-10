Computer maintenance personnel booked for siphoning off Rs 20 lakh from bank customers' accounts

Three persons including two IT professionals allegedly withdrew more than Rs 20 lakh from the accounts of customers of a nationalised bank here, police said on Thursday.

A First Information Report for cheating was registered at Sadar police station on Wednesday after one of the customers, a woman, realized that money had been withdrawn from her account without her knowledge. A chief manager of the bank lodged a complaint with the police after the fraud came to light. Two of the accused are computer experts attached to a Pune-based firm which was given the contract of computer maintenance by a local branch of the bank.

They, thus, had access to the computers at the branch. With the help of a person who works as a sweeper in the branch, they withdrew a total of Rs 20.88 lakh from three bank accounts, police said. Some of the stolen amount was recovered from one of the accused. No arrest has been made in the case so far.

