Alex Jones ordered to pay $473 million in punitive damages in Sandy Hook defamation case
The ruling comes a month after a jury in Waterbury, Connecticut, found Jones must pay more than a dozen relatives of Sandy Hook victims $965 million in compensatory damages for falsely claiming they were actors who staged the shooting as part of a government plot to seize Americans’ guns. The plaintiffs had asked a judge to impose additional punitive damages, citing what they said was the "historic" scale of Jones' wrongdoing and his "utter lack of repentance.” Jones has since acknowledged the shooting took place but refused to apologize to the families during his trial testimony.
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones must pay $473 million in punitive damages on top of a nearly $1 billion verdict handed down last month for his defamatory claims about the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting, a Connecticut judge ruled Monday. The ruling comes a month after a jury in Waterbury, Connecticut, found Jones must pay more than a dozen relatives of Sandy Hook victims $965 million in compensatory damages for falsely claiming they were actors who staged the shooting as part of a government plot to seize Americans’ guns.
The plaintiffs had asked a judge to impose additional punitive damages, citing what they said was the "historic" scale of Jones' wrongdoing and his "utter lack of repentance.” Jones has since acknowledged the shooting took place but refused to apologize to the families during his trial testimony. In a statement, plaintiffs' attorney Chris Mattei said the ruling "serves to reinforce the message of this case: Those who profit from lies targeting the innocent will face justice.”
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sandy Hook
- Connecticut
- Americans
- Jones
- Waterbury
- Alex Jones
ALSO READ
Indian Americans celebrate Chhath Puja in several states across US
Hundreds of Indian Americans celebrate Chhath at over dozen places in US
ANALYSIS-Crime is a top concern for many Americans in midterm vote. How bad is it?
Americans vote on control of Congress, and Biden's agenda, in midterm elections
4 Indian-Americans politicians elected to US House and many others in Midterm elections