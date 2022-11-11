Left Menu

Alex Jones ordered to pay $473 million in punitive damages in Sandy Hook defamation case

The ruling comes a month after a jury in Waterbury, Connecticut, found Jones must pay more than a dozen relatives of Sandy Hook victims $965 million in compensatory damages for falsely claiming they were actors who staged the shooting as part of a government plot to seize Americans’ guns. The plaintiffs had asked a judge to impose additional punitive damages, citing what they said was the "historic" scale of Jones' wrongdoing and his "utter lack of repentance.” Jones has since acknowledged the shooting took place but refused to apologize to the families during his trial testimony.

11-11-2022
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones must pay $473 million in punitive damages on top of a nearly $1 billion verdict handed down last month for his defamatory claims about the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting, a Connecticut judge ruled Monday. The ruling comes a month after a jury in Waterbury, Connecticut, found Jones must pay more than a dozen relatives of Sandy Hook victims $965 million in compensatory damages for falsely claiming they were actors who staged the shooting as part of a government plot to seize Americans’ guns.

The plaintiffs had asked a judge to impose additional punitive damages, citing what they said was the "historic" scale of Jones' wrongdoing and his "utter lack of repentance.” Jones has since acknowledged the shooting took place but refused to apologize to the families during his trial testimony. In a statement, plaintiffs' attorney Chris Mattei said the ruling "serves to reinforce the message of this case: Those who profit from lies targeting the innocent will face justice.”

