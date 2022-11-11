S.Korea says U.S. will be end user for ammunition after report of weapons to Ukraine
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 11-11-2022 05:59 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 05:59 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea's defence ministry said on Friday negotiations to sell artillery shells with the United States as the end user are ongoing, after The Wall Street Journal reported Seoul had agreed to sell weapons that would be destined for Ukraine.
South Korea's position of not providing lethal aid to Ukraine is unchanged, the defence ministry said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Stop sending weapons to Russia to kill Ukrainians: US to Iran on Russia-Ukraine war
Russia used around 400 Iranian drones to attack Ukraine: Zelenskyy
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-United States confident of new U.N. resolution on Haiti soon
West and Russia clash over UN probe of drone use in Ukraine
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: holding out in the east