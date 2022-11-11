Left Menu

Navy staffer goes missing from Uran in Maharashtra

The employee, identified as Vishal Maheshkumar, had left his home in Uran for swimming in the morning of November 3, an official said.As Vishal did not return home, his parents approached the Uran police station and filed a missing persons report, he said.On the basis of their complaint, a search operation was launched, he said.

Navy staffer goes missing from Uran in Maharashtra
A 22-year-old employee of the Navy, who worked as a chef at the INS Abhimanyu base camp at Uran in neighbouring Raigad district, has gone missing, police said on Friday. The employee, identified as Vishal Maheshkumar, had left his home in Uran for swimming in the morning of November 3, an official said.

''As Vishal did not return home, his parents approached the Uran police station and filed a missing person's report,'' he said.

On the basis of their complaint, a search operation was launched, he said. ''During the investigation, it was found that Vishal was at a swimming pool in Uran between 10 am and 11 am on November 3. He had also called his mother from the swimming pool and spoken to her,'' he said. Assistant police inspector Aniruddha Gije, who is the investigating officer, said as per the CCTV footage from the area and Vishal's mobile tower location, he was last seen near the Panvel railway station, approximately 25 kms from Uran.

''From Panvel station, Vishal went untraceable,'' he said, adding that he had made a financial transaction of around Rs 70,000 a day before leaving Uran. Naval Police Karanja have also started an investigation into the case, he said.

