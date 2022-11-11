Left Menu

Migrant ship spurned by Italy docks in France

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-11-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 13:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Ocean Viking NGO ship carrying over 200 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean docked on Friday at the southern French port of Toulon after being rejected by Italy, images on BFM TV showed.

The French government agreed on Thursday to take the boat in but only after harshly criticising Italy and saying that it would suspend plans to take in 3,000 migrants who had arrived in Italy.

