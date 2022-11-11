IAF's Western Command holds commanders' conference

Left Menu

The Indian Air Forces IAF Western Command has reviewed its overall security scenario along the Line of Actual Control LAC in eastern Ladakh as well as other areas of its operation during a two-day conclave.In his address at the conclave that concluded on Friday, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari directed all commanders under the Western Command to ensure the operational readiness of all platforms, weapon systems and assets at all times, officials said.The Air Chief Marshal was the chief guest at the Commanders Conference.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 18:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force's (IAF) Western Command has reviewed its overall security scenario along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh as well as other areas of its operation during a two-day conclave.

In his address at the conclave that concluded on Friday, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari directed all commanders under the Western Command to ensure the operational readiness of all platforms, weapon systems and assets at all times, officials said.

The Air Chief Marshal was the chief guest at the Commanders' Conference. ''In his address, the Chief of Air Staff emphasised the need for maintaining Op preparedness, serviceability of assets and ensuring physical and information security,'' the IAF said in a statement.

''Enhancing the IAF's operational capability through force structuring, self-reliance and indigenisation is key to being future-ready,'' the Chief of Air Staff added. He also directed the commanders to ensure the operational readiness of all platforms, weapon systems and assets at all times, the statement said.

The Delhi-headquartered Western Command takes care of the Ladakh sector, besides other areas.

Indian and Chinese troops are locked in a lingering standoff at a number of friction points in eastern Ladakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

