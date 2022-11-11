Biden raises human rights in talks with Egypt's Sisi -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-11-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 22:08 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden raised the issue of human rights in a meeting on Friday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during the COP27 climate summit, the White House said.
"The president raised the importance of human rights and respect for fundamental freedoms," the White House said in a statement. Biden and Sisi reaffirmed their commitment to tackling the climate change crisis and discussed a range of issues including the war in Ukraine and food security, it said.
