Biden raises human rights in talks with Egypt's Sisi -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden raised the issue of human rights in a meeting on Friday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during the COP27 climate summit, the White House said.

"The president raised the importance of human rights and respect for fundamental freedoms," the White House said in a statement. Biden and Sisi reaffirmed their commitment to tackling the climate change crisis and discussed a range of issues including the war in Ukraine and food security, it said.

