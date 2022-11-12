Left Menu

Bolivia moves up census date to March 2024 in bid to calm protests

Reuters | La Paz | Updated: 12-11-2022 10:07 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 09:50 IST
Luis Arce Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Bolivia

Bolivian President Luis Arce announced in a midnight speech Saturday the country would be moving forward its census, in a bid to end violent protests which have paralyzed the nation in recent weeks.

The census will now take place on March 23, 2024, three months before the previous deadline imposed by the government.

