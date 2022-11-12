Left Menu

Book Maha BJP chief for black magic comment on Sharad Pawar, NCP leader tells cops

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-11-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 19:34 IST
A Nationalist Congress Party leader on Saturday submitted a complaint with Thane police against Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule for the latter's alleged statement dubbing Sharad Pawar as a practitioner of black magic.

Bawankule, during a media interaction in Satara on Friday, reportedly said Pawar does ''black magic'' on anyone under his influence.

NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase, in his complaint to Khadakpada police station, sought the registration of a case under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.

Copies of the complaint letter were made available to the media by Tapase.

A police official said they had received a complaint but no case had been registered as yet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

