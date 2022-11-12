Haryana govt to repair Gurgaon Water Supply Channel to increase capacity

To augment water supply in Gurugram, the Haryana government will repair and remodel a water supply channel to increase its capacity, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said.

The current capacity of the Gurgaon Water Supply (GWS) Channel is 175 cusecs and it will be increased by 1,000 cusecs taking into consideration the population size by 2030.

For this, the repair and remodelling of the channel will be done at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore, he said.

The chief minister was chairing a meeting with officials of the Irrigation and Water Resources Department late Friday evening, according to an official release on Saturday.

''Also, special focus should be given to meticulous implementation of the treated waste water policy so that in the years to come, proper water management can be ensured in colonies developed by Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran and industrial estates developed by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation. The same can also be ensured in colonies developed by private developers,'' Khattar said.

He directed the officers concerned to lay more emphasis on implementing the rainwater harvesting system and said steps should be taken to bring water from the river Ganga to Haryana.

A letter will be written to the Ministry of Water Resources and the Uttar Pradesh government for the construction of a Ganga-Yamuna Link Canal. With the construction of this link canal, additional availability of water will be ensured to Haryana, he said.

He also directed officers of the Faridabad Metropolitan Authority to make plans for water harvesting to meet the city's water requirement.

An expert committee should be constituted to study the underground flow in the Yamuna. The committee will also assess how much water is needed in south Haryana and how much is being supplied at present, he said.

The Gurgaon Water Supply (GWS) Channel, created in 1995, fulfils the drinking water needs of Bahadurgarh and Gurugram.

Due to the continuous flow of water for 27 years, the lining of the channel is in a dilapidated condition. This has significantly reduced the carrying capacity of the channel to 100 cusecs and is in dire need of repair, according to the statement.

