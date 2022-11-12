Putin speaks to Iranian President, with emphasis on deepening ties - Kremlin
Russia President Vladimir Putin spoke to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi by phone, with both leaders placing emphasis on deepening political, trade and economic cooperation, the Kremlin said in a statement on Saturday.
It did not say when the conversation took place.
