U.S. President Biden says lines of communication with China to stay open

Reuters | Phnom Penh | Updated: 13-11-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 13:43 IST
US President Joe Biden (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
United States President Joe Biden on Sunday told the East Asia summit that lines of communication with China would stay open, even as the two countries compete, to ensure they do not veer into conflict, according to the White House.

Biden is in Cambodia alongside other world leaders at the ASEAN summit led by Southeast Asian leaders. He is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping this week at the G20 summit in Indonesia's Bali.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

