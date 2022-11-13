Left Menu

Banned PFI's student wing leader held in Bengaluru, brought to Guwahati

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 13-11-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 16:35 IST
A leader of the student wing of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), Amir Hamza, who was arrested in Bengaluru, was brought to Guwahati on Sunday, the Assam Police said.

Hamza, who was absconding, was on Friday night apprehended by a team of the Assam Police in the southern city, where he was hiding with some families from Tripura.

''The Assam Police team along with arrested Campus Front of India (CFI) leader Amir Hamza has reached Guwahati from Bengaluru,'' it said in a statement.

He was given three days' transit remand by the additional chief metropolitan magistrate of the southern city and will be produced before the chief judicial magistrate, Guwahati, on Monday.

A search operation was conducted in Hamza's resident in Baksa district and various incriminating documents and posters were recovered, the Assam police said in the statement. The seized items include posters against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the BJP, the RSS and the ABVP, and in support of hijab.

Letterheads of PFI and CFI, and several number of bank passbooks were also recovered from his house, the police statement added.

At least 40 PFI activists have been arrested from different parts of the state so far.

The police have already sealed the PFI Assam's head office in Hatigaon area of Guwahati as well as its local offices in Karimganj and Baksa, following the ban on the outfit by the central government.

