3 killed, 4 injured in road accident near Ludhiana

Three people were killed and four others seriously injured when two cars collided with each other near Samrala, about 40 kms from here on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh national highway, police said on Sunday.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Paramjeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said the three deceased are Sarabjit Singh ( 44 ), his wife Ramandeep Kaur ( 40 ) and another family member Charanjit Kaur (38). They belonged to the nearby town of Machiwara.

They were travelling in a white car on Saturday night when the accident took place. The four who were injured were coming from Chandigarh side in another car. They were rushed to a hospital with multiple injuries. The injured belong to Kotkapura town.

