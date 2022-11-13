Explosion on Istanbul's pedestrian avenue; several hurt

Turkish media on Sunday reported that an explosion on Istanbul's popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue has injured a number of people. A video posted online showed flames erupting and a loud bang, as pedestrians turned and ran away.

Other footage showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene. The cause of the explosion was not clear. Social media users said shops were shuttered and the avenue closed down.

Broadcaster CNN Turk said 11 people were injured. The avenue is a crowded thoroughfare popular with tourists and locals, lined by shops and restaurants. The explosion occurred at about 4:20 p.m. (1330 GMT).

