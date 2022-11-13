Left Menu

Turkish president: Bomb explodes on Istanbul avenue, kills 6

PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 13-11-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 21:02 IST
Turkish president: Bomb explodes on Istanbul avenue, kills 6

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said an explosion on a major pedestrian thoroughfare in in Istanbul was caused by a “bomb attack.'' Six people have died.

Speaking before his departure to the G-20 summit in Indonesia on Sunday, Erdogan said the explosion was a “treacherous attack” and its perpetrators would be punished.

Four people died at the scene and two in the hospital, Erdogan said. Another 53 were wounded, according to information he received from the Istanbul governor.

