Turkish president: Bomb explodes on Istanbul avenue, kills 6
PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 13-11-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 21:02 IST
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said an explosion on a major pedestrian thoroughfare in in Istanbul was caused by a “bomb attack.'' Six people have died.
Speaking before his departure to the G-20 summit in Indonesia on Sunday, Erdogan said the explosion was a “treacherous attack” and its perpetrators would be punished.
Four people died at the scene and two in the hospital, Erdogan said. Another 53 were wounded, according to information he received from the Istanbul governor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US President Biden will travel to Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia next month: White House
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food
Biden to visit Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia for COP27, Nov summits
Russian defence minister discusses grain deal with Turkish counterpart
How one Indonesian city went beyond apps to solve problems