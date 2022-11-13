Turkey's Erdogan says bomb attack in Istanbul kills 6, injures 53
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday "a heinous attack" on a busy Istanbul street that killed at least six people and injured more than 50 others had been caused by a bomb.
Erdogan also vowed that those who waged terrorism against the Turkish nation would fail.
